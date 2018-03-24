NYC firefighter killed on movie set promoted posthumously
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A firefighter who was killed battling a fire on a New York City movie set has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced firefighter Michael Davidson's promotion on Saturday.
Davidson died early Friday after suffering severe smoke inhalation in the burning basement of a Harlem building where the movie "Motherless Brooklyn" was being filmed.
The film adaptation of the Jonathan Lethem novel of the same name stars Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.
Davidson was a 15-year Fire Department veteran with a wife and four young children.
NIgro called Davidson "a natural-born leader" and said his promotion to lieutenant was well-deserved.
Davidson had passed the test for lieutenant in 2015 and was on the list for promotion.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
Halifax barista says she was fired over wage dispute: 'I've seen him turn on people before'
-
-
Former Playboy model shares elaborate details on alleged 10-month love affair with Trump
-
Black janitors allege racial discrimination, plan to file human rights complaint