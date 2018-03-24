NYC firefighter killed on movie set promoted posthumously

NEW YORK — A firefighter who was killed battling a fire on a New York City movie set has been posthumously promoted to lieutenant.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced firefighter Michael Davidson's promotion on Saturday.

Davidson died early Friday after suffering severe smoke inhalation in the burning basement of a Harlem building where the movie "Motherless Brooklyn" was being filmed.

The film adaptation of the Jonathan Lethem novel of the same name stars Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

Davidson was a 15-year Fire Department veteran with a wife and four young children.

NIgro called Davidson "a natural-born leader" and said his promotion to lieutenant was well-deserved.