Here is the list of winners who received Juno awards on Sunday night
The following awards were handed out Sunday night at the Juno Awards broadcast:
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Freudian by Daniel Caesar
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessie Reyez
Rap Recording of the Year: Shooters by Tory Lanez
Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Barenaked Ladies
Album of the Year: Everything Now by Arcade Fire
Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes
Artist of the Year: Gord Downie
