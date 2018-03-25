Here is the list of winners who received Juno awards on Sunday night

The following awards were handed out Sunday night at the Juno Awards broadcast:

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Freudian by Daniel Caesar

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Jessie Reyez

Rap Recording of the Year: Shooters by Tory Lanez

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Barenaked Ladies

Album of the Year: Everything Now by Arcade Fire

Juno Fan Choice: Shawn Mendes