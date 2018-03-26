Andrew Garfield on why 'Angels in America' still resonates

NEW YORK — A bitter optimism is felt at the end of the marathon, two-part AIDS play "Angels in America" and one of its stars, Andrew Garfield, shares some of that hope, especially with so many young people in the #NeverAgain movement demanding change and not to be cut down by bullets.

Garfield said the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning work resonates as much today as it did when it first premiered more than 25 years ago, citing Saturday's March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., and around the country.

Says Garfield: "We need to stand with them."