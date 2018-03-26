Review: Kim Richey keeps great music coming below the radar
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Kim Richey, "Edgeland" (Yep Roc Records)
Kim Richey has been winning over critics for years, but music buyers have been slower to catch on. On her eighth album, "Edgeland," she once again demonstrates the range of her talent.
From the delicious opening guitar lick on "The Red Line," a deceptively simple song about a ride on Chicago's "L," Richey shows off her ability to turn mundane details into A-level song craft. The song lifts an ordinary train ride into art in a way that a lot of songwriters try but few pull off.
In Richey's hands, the effect is dazzling. She puts listeners on the train beside her, though it feels like she's alone there, lost in thought and discerning observation.
Richey sustains that level of craftsmanship through a dozen new songs, including collaborations with Chuck Prophet, Robyn Hitchcock, Mike Henderson and other Nashville mainstays. She makes the most of terrific ensemble playing, and her old-soul singing conveys sadness and energy all at once.
Those who know Richey's work will find fresh magic here — songs like "Pin a Rose," a ballad about lending a sympathetic ear to a heartbroken friend, and "Can't Let You Go," another moving Richey anthem. Throughout it all, she matches surprising twists of melody to lyrics that bring fresh wonder to age-old subjects.
For those unfamiliar with Richey's impressive body of work, "Edgeland" invites a deeper listen. And if it inspires a longer journey back through her entire
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
'He was a hero beforehand': Afghan vet's friend says anti-malarial drug may have sparked violence
-
Black janitors to set up Halifax picket line after alleging racial discrimination in layoffs
-
Man assaulted at front door during violent home invasion in Halifax
-
CTV Atlantic announces Kalin Mitchell as new meteorologist to replace Cindy Day