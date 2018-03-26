Sales multiply for Pence and Oliver rabbit books
NEW YORK — The past week was a good one for picture books about rabbits.
Gay or straight.
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" has spent the past several days at No. 1 on Amazon.com. The book it spoofed, by the wife and daughter of
But the Pences' publisher, Regnery, also was pleased with the response. Regnery told The Associated Press on Monday that "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the
"All of us at Regnery are thrilled with the success of Karen and Charlotte Pence's 'Bundo' book!" Regnery publisher Marji Ross said in a statement. "Kudos to Oliver and Chronicle for the success they are enjoying, but that doesn't make us any less excited over how well our book is doing. There's plenty to go around for everyone and, like Charlotte said, we can all be happy the proceeds are going to a good cause."
