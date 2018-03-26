Students remind us they’re also still children during March for Our Lives: Schneller

The Show: The March for Our Lives, March 24, (CNN)

The Moment: Their piping voices

Naomi Wadler, 11, stands on stage in Washington, D.C., the dome of the U.S. Capitol behind her, 500,000 people before her. “I speak for the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every paper. Who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential,” she says. “I am here to say everyone should value those girls, too.”

Parkland student and rally organizer Emma Gonzalez stands on stage for the amount of time the shooter tore apart her school. She names each of the dead: “Six minutes and 20 seconds with an AR-15, and my friend Carmen would never complain about piano practice, Alex would never walk into school with his brother … Elena would never, Chris would never, Luke would never …” She falls silent. At first the crowd cheers her on; they think she’s momentarily overcome. Some begin a chant. Eventually, they get what she’s doing, and fall silent with her.

In between there is Parkland student Sam Fuentes. Full of scattered energy, bullet shrapnel still visible under her eye, she begins reading a poem. Halfway through she leans violently away from the podium. We hear retching. She pops back up: “I just threw up on international television,” she says, grinning, “and it feels great!” Then she gets the whole crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to Nick, one of the murdered.

Watching this panoply of preternaturally mature teenagers, Fuentes was a lovely reminder that they’re also still children. You heard it in their earnest poems and heartfelt songs. You heard it when they sang along with Miley Cyrus and crowded Ariana Grande for selfies.

Mostly you heard it in the voices that rose from the crowd: piping-high, squeaky in their passion. The voices of youth. I was at the first Women’s March in D.C., in a crowd that size, and it did not sound like that.

This sounded like anger, yes, but also fervent determination, the kind that kids have before experience and disappointment chip it away. They vowed to keep it up. I hope they do.

My favourite moment belonged to student Ryan Deitsch, who shocked the crowed by saying, “We need to arm our teachers,” and then added, “with the money they need.” High-pitched “Woos!” rose up. “People have called our walkouts disruptions to the educational process, but the real disruption is the threat of being shot,” Ryan concluded. “Thank you, and hello Uncle Myron.”

I wanted to throw my arms around him. I wanted to follow him into battle. I definitely want to steal “and hello Uncle Myron” as my new sign-off.