Biter-gate: Tiffany Haddish reports somebody bit Beyonce

NEW YORK — The speculation is wide, rumours numerous and denials firm. And the crime? Somebody allegedly bit Beyonce on the face at a party back in December.

How do we know this? Because Tiffany Haddish told us so, more specifically, GQ magazine in a profile released Monday. She didn't nail the culprit but set off Beyonce's social media Beyhive of die-hard fans and a whole lot of internet sleuthing. The mystery, natch, has a hashtag: #WhoBitBeyonce.

The latest nugget came Tuesday when TMZ reported multiple sources it did not identify by name as saying Haddish told them partygoer Sanaa Lathan is the culprit. She got the hive treatment — swarms of bee emojis — until she finally spoke on Twitter: "Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite."

She of "The Best Man" movies included a single red-lip emoji to battle all those bees.

The purported bite (purportedly) occurred at an after-party for Beyonce hubby Jay-Z's "4:44" concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 22. There was, purportedly, something about flirting with Jay, and something, purportedly, about the flirt being wasted.

"I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst," Chrissy Teigen speculated on Twitter, though she took a deeper dive of her own and later tweeted that particular unnamed "she" isn't the culprit after all.

The Cut did some investigating, ruling out the likes of partygoers Queen Latifah and Rihanna, because Queen Latifah and Rihanna. It narrowed its perp list to Lathan and Sara Foster, who played Jen Clark on "90210." Foster's comment: "Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce."

Haddish told GQ she offered to kick the biter's butt for Beyonce but the queen said let it go.