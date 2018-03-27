Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes rips gun protest
LOS ANGELES — A rock musician who survived a terrorist attack in Paris says the Florida school shooting survivors who called for gun control during the March for Our Lives in Washington are "pathetic."
In a series of Instagram posts over the weekend that were later deleted, Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes said the students were "exploiting" the deaths.
Hughes wrote: "As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action."
The band escaped a 2015 attack in a
A message seeking comment from the band's agent was not returned.
