Ex-Weinstein assistant says she tried to stop him in 1998
LONDON — Harvey Weinstein's former assistant says she tried to prevent him abusing women two decades ago, making him sign a legal agreement that required him to seek therapy and mend his ways.
Zelda Perkins quit Weinstein's film company in 1998, along with a colleague who accused the movie mogul of trying to rape her.
As part of a settlement, Perkins signed a non-disclosure agreement. As well as keeping her silent, it committed Weinstein to attend therapy and required the company to act if he made any more payouts over alleged wrongdoing.
Perkins told The Associated Press on Tuesday, "I have no idea if any of the obligations were upheld."
Perkins is due to testify Wednesday before British lawmakers investigating workplace sexual harassment.
