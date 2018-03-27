Indian Horse leaps from page to screen as a 'labour of love' for filmmaker

Filmmaker Stephen Campanelli remembers the first time he learned about Canada’s dark history with residential schools.

“It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” admitted the filmmaker behind the forthcoming adaptation of Richard Wagamese’s award-winning novel Indian Horse, which is executive produced by Clint Eastwood. “Growing up in Canada, I didn’t know about residential schools so it gut-punched me so hard after reading the book (that) I wrote an eight-page impassioned email of why I should direct this movie.”

In fact, the longtime camera operator for Eastwood was so moved by the story, he became determined to share the saga of one boy’s rise through the government-funded residential school system (which assimilated Indigenous youth by indoctrinating Christian values) in the 1950s and his pursuit to play professional hockey while confronting racism and his painful past.

“It’s an embarrassment to the Canadian people and government,” said the Montreal-born Campanelli of the “aggressive assimilation” used by residential schools as late as 1996.

“We have this great reputation around the world of being nice and friendly and then you realize there’s this deep, dark secret of our past that hardly anyone knows about (so) I think this movie is perfectly timed to get the word out there — people need to hear about this stuff.”

In line with the reconciliation movement, it was also imperative to include as many Indigenous voices in the production as possible — not only to ensure the authenticity of the story but to champion diversity in film.

“As a non-Indigenous person telling an Indigenous story it’s a huge responsibility on my shoulders,” admitted the Canadian filmmaker. “We hired as many Indigenous crew members as we could find, as many Indigenous cast obviously, so it was a real labour of love for all of us.”

Campanelli adds that working alongside Eastwood informed his passion behind Indian Horse. In fact, after decades of studying under the movie icon on such films as Sully and Mystic River, Campanelli insists there’s one facet of filmmaking that Eastwood has impressed upon him.