National Music Museum at USD to expand

VERMILLION, S.D. — A South Dakota museum that boasts one of the world's largest collections of musical instruments is about to get bigger.

The National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota plans to add about 16,000 square feet at an estimated cost of $9.5 million.

The expansion will add two floors plus an underground level to the existing Carnegie building.

Funding has already been raised privately by the museum's board, with up to $1.5 million of that amount to be covered by the University of South Dakota.

KELO.com reports the expansion includes new exhibit space, a gallery dedicated to temporary exhibits, a new performance hall and a new conservation lab.