Renovations to Montreal's Biodome means a temporary move for its 4,500 animals
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Renovations to Montreal's Biodome will mean 4,500 animals who have called it home will be moving out temporarily.
They will mainly be housed in and around the city during the major year-long renovation work which begins in early April.
But temporary digs have also been found elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. until the Biodome reopens in late summer 2019.
Officials decided that it was time for a facelift after 26 years of operation.
Interim director Yves Paris says when the $34 million work is completed, visitors will enjoy a more immersive, interactive experience.
The Biodome is a zoo, an aquarium, a botanical garden and a museum. It reproduces several ecosystems with different climates under one roof.
It opened in 1992 in what was the former velodrome building from the 1976 Summer Olympics.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
-
Say cheese: Halifax to consider red light cameras, speed radar at intersections
-
Zuck and cover: Is CEO Mark Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix the Facebook crisis?
-
Prince toxicology report shows level of fentanyl in his body was 'exceedingly high'