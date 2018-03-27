Review: Bettye LaVette transforms Dylan songs into her own
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Bettye LaVette, "Things Have Changed" (Verve Records)
There are enough cover versions of Bob Dylan songs for a lifetime but Bettye LaVette's own dozen are a truly special kind. She doesn't simply sing them — she
If Dylan has often purposely confounded expectations, LaVette's career, which began in Detroit in the early 1960s, was plagued by disruptions and did not hit a consistent stride until some 40 years after its start. But it's been highlight after highlight since 2003's comeback "A Woman Like Me," including several Grammy nominations and a ceremony-stopping performance of The Who's "Love Reign O'er Me" when Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2008.
The repertoire of "Things Have Changed" sticks mostly to roads less
Producer and drummer Steve Jordan proves the ideal foil, with guitarist Larry Campbell (a former Dylan band member), keyboardist Leon Pendarvis and bassist Pino Palladino playing key roles in the transformations. Keith Richards, Ivan Neville and Trombone Shorty are among the distinguished guests.
"The Times They Are A-Changin,'" the biggest hit on the album, gets a funky, swampy reading that injects the menacing track with a deep soul, while "Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others)," from Zimmy's Christian phase, rocks with Led Zeppelin's intensity.
LaVette and the band take liberties with the songs — changing or dropping lyrics, altering melodies, updating moods — but the reassessments achieve their purpose: unburdened from a specific Dylan album or period, their kinship is clear and undeniable.
You could do much worse than to have Bettye LaVette interpret your songs but you really, truly couldn't do much better.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
-
Say cheese: Halifax to consider red light cameras, speed radar at intersections
-
Zuck and cover: Is CEO Mark Zuckerberg willing to act boldly to fix the Facebook crisis?
-
Prince toxicology report shows level of fentanyl in his body was 'exceedingly high'