Cosby prosecutors plan to call Janice Dickinson to stand
PHILADELPHIA — Model Janice Dickinson is one of five additional accusers prosecutors plan to have testify at Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.
Prosecutors named Dickinson in a letter informing Judge Steven O'Neill which women they planned to call at Cosby's April 2 retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
The letter was made public Wednesday as an appeals court rejected Cosby's bid to challenge O'Neill's decision allowing the women to testify.
Dickinson says Cosby knocked her out with a pill and raped her in 1982.
O'Neill let prosecutors pick five of eight women whose allegations date to the early 1980s. They passed on calling back Kelly Johnson, who testified at Cosby's first trial last year.
The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Dickinson and Johnson have done.
