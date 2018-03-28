Journey's End isn't Dunkirk: It's about 'men being sacrificed for no real reason’

Journey’s End may have wrapped filming nearly a year ago but that doesn’t stop the war drama from drawing comparisons to last summer’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster Dunkirk.

“Often if you make a war film, it gets related to the most recent one,” admitted director Saul Dibb recently. “(But) Dunkirk is a reassuring narrative about Britain — those plucky Brits come together in the face of adversity. Ours is a very different story; ours is a story of men being sacrificed for no real reason.”

There are other differences of course. Most notably, while Dunkirk focuses on the historical Nazi invasion that forced a massive evacuation of Allied troops in 1940, Journey’s End is an adaptation of R.C. Sherriff’s First World War play in which a battalion of trench-bound soldiers wait to face an inevitable attack during Germany’s Spring Offensive.

“I was just struck by how real, honest and authentic it felt and thought there was an opportunity to make a film where we could really put people in the tragic shoes of the soldiers of this regiment marching to their imminent death,” said the London-born director. “That’s a story I’d not really seen in a war film — about the waiting.”

“It felt very real,” added star Asa Butterfield of the rugged six-week shoot in filthy trenches. “It was cold, it was muddy; you could really appreciate what these soldiers were going through — even though we could go to our hotels every night.”

The 20-year-old actor’s experience highlights why a film about a century-old battle is also important for today’s audiences. The further generations are removed from an age when wars featuring teenaged soldiers in trenches were raging around the world, the more our freedom is taken for granted.

“Let’s be absolutely straight — nobody even remembers what the Spring Offensive was,” said Dibb of Germany’s desperate last-ditch attempt to win the war in 1918.

“People talk about the Somme or Passchendaele but I don’t think there’s much else in the public consciousness, particularly in Britain. So I think all of history needs to be remembered. It’s that old adage: if you don’t know history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”

