National Canadian Film Day set for April 18 with a spotlight on women
TORONTO — The fifth annual National Canadian Film Day will take place April 18 with a spotlight on female filmmakers.
Reel Canada, the non-profit organization that runs the event, says more than 700 screenings will take place in theatres, educational institutions, libraries and other venues across the country.
Programming includes a chat between Canadian filmmakers Deepa Mehta and Alanis Obomsawin.
Other talent participating in screenings include Mina Shum, Patricia Rozema, Lea Pool, and Don McKellar.
The day will also see high school students in over 150 schools across the country participate in a livestream event featuring an interactive Q-and-A with Canadian stars and filmmakers.
Other events on the bill include screenings of Canadian films on several TV channels and streaming platforms throughout the day.
