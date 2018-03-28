No deal yet for man charged with theft of McDormand Oscar
LOS ANGELES — The man charged with stealing Frances McDormand's Oscar statuette at an Academy Awards after-party appeared in court Wednesday but the quick resolution to the case that was expected did not emerge.
Bryant had been found eligible for so-called early disposition — a relaxing of legal formalities intended to bring a quick resolution to some cases.
But he remains charged with felony grand theft and faces up to three years in prison.
Bryant's attorney Daniel Brookman says Bryant's not-guilty plea stands. He insists this is "not a prison case" and expects a deal by the next hearing on May 1.
