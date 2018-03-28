Roseanne reboot is the right show for these divided times: Schneller

The Show: Roseanne, Season 1, Episode 1 (ABC/CTV)

The Moment: Darlene’s confession

The Conner couch is 20 years older than when we last saw it. Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman) are trading pills because they can’t afford their prescriptions.

Roseanne’s sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) wears a pussy hat and is outraged that Roseanne voted for Donald Trump. Becky (Alicia Goranson), a widow, wants to be a surrogate to earn money. And Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is living at home.

“If you want to tell everyone that you’re here to take care of us, we’ll back you up on that,” Roseanne tells Darlene.

Darlene protests. Roseanne holds out her severance cheque. “You lost your job,” she says.

Darlene sinks onto the couch. “I didn’t know what else to do,” she admits. “I got two kids. No partner. So I came home.”

She’s embarrassed, she continues: “I thought I’d be a huge success by now. I thought I’d have a huge house that I could hold over your head.”

Roseanne puts an arm around her. “My little loser,” she coos.

I’m not a fan of series reboots; they make the world feel creatively bereft. But this one might work. The U.S. is such a divided place right now, and Roseanne is the right vehicle to speak to that, the way All in the Family spoke to its divided America in the 1970s.

Television specializes in aspiration. Will and Grace may be living in the same apartment, but it’s a chic one. There aren’t many shows about working-class characters (an exception: the revamped One Day at a Time). But this Darlene scene gets at a universal truth: Most people end up living smaller lives than they imagined. Roseanne is addressing that.