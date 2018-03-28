Entertainment

Sean Penn, Oscar winner, is now a novelist

In this March 27, 2018 photo, author-activist Sean Penn poses for a portrait in New York to promote his novel "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff." (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Sean Penn would rather write these days.

The Oscar-winning actor says he's fallen out of love with the craft he has been acclaimed for in such movies as "Mystic River" and "Dead Man Walking." Now, he's a published author of fiction. His first novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff," is out this week and he hopes to write more books.

During a recent interview with The Associated Press, Penn talked about everything from his favourite writers to the #MeToo movement.

