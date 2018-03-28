Unrestored '2001: A Space Odyssey' returning to theatres
LOS ANGELES — An unrestored 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece "2001: A Space Odyssey" is coming to select U.S.
Warner Bros. Pictures says Wednesday that the cut will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 before launching in select U.S.
The studio says that the unrestored film, created from the original camera negative, will allow audiences to experience it as they did upon the film's release in 1968.
Warner Bros. will also later in the year release the film for home viewing in 4K resolution.
