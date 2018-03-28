Viola player wins legal case over orchestral ear damage
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Britain's High Court has ruled in
Christopher Goldscheider says he suffered "acoustic shock" from sitting in front of an 18-strong brass section during rehearsals for Richard Wagner's "Ring Cycle" at London's Royal Opera House in 2012.
His lawyer, Theo Huckle, told the court that Goldscheider was exposed to an average noise level of 91 decibels over a three-hour period. Despite wearing earplugs, he suffered long-term effects including hypersensitivity to noise that forced him to give up playing and listening to music.
On Wednesday, judge Nicola Davies found the opera company had breached workplace noise rules. The amount of damages will be assessed later.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
Calgary homicide victim, Nadia El-Dib, remembered as 'a very beautiful girl'
-
Man dupes Nova Scotia store clerk into giving him $300 extra in cash
-
Province announces new rules for smoking dope, fines could reach $2,000
-
'I just want to cut men’s hair’: Immigrant hairstylists find difficulty in Ontario licensing exam