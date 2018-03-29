Actress Glenn Close aims to reduce mental health stigma
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Actress Glenn Close seeks a world in which mental illness is talked about — and accepted.
The Emmy- and Tony-award-winning actress is in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a gathering designed to bring awareness to efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.
Close, rapper Logic and others are visiting University of Michigan to support the Steven Schwartzberg Foundation. It's launching a campaign to empower students to address mental health issues.
Close told The Associated Press on Thursday she looks forward to learning what students are dealing with.
The campaign called "Who Can Relate?" takes its name from a line in Logic's song "1-800-273-8255," the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's phone number.
Close co-founded Bring Change to Mind after her sister was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and her nephew with schizoaffective disorder.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo