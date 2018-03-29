'Forgiveness' by Mark Sakamoto wins CBC's Canada Reads
A
A
Share via Email
Mark Sakamoto's Second World War-era novel "Forgiveness" has won CBC's Canada Reads competition.
The annual battle of the books pits five titles against each other, with each represented by a celebrity advocate.
Fashion journalist Jeanne Beker had argued on behalf of "Forgiveness," which was originally published in 2015.
The runner-up was "American War" by Omar El Akkad, which was supported by "Battlestar Galactica" actor Tahmoh Penikett.
The other books in the running were Sharon Bala's "The Boat People" (defended by Mozhdah Jamalzadah), Craig Davidson's "Precious Cargo" (backed by Greg Johnson), and Cherie Dimaline's "The Marrow Thieves" (supported by Jully Black).
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
Most Popular
-
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Protesters say restaurant owner made show of carving, eating meat in front window
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget