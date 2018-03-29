'Forgiveness' by Mark Sakamoto wins CBC's Canada Reads

Mark Sakamoto's Second World War-era novel "Forgiveness" has won CBC's Canada Reads competition.

The annual battle of the books pits five titles against each other, with each represented by a celebrity advocate.

Fashion journalist Jeanne Beker had argued on behalf of "Forgiveness," which was originally published in 2015.

The runner-up was "American War" by Omar El Akkad, which was supported by "Battlestar Galactica" actor Tahmoh Penikett.