Grammy-winning country songwriter Kenny O'Dell dies at 73

Woodbine Funeral Home's Hickory Chapel director Wendell Byrd said Thursday that O'Dell died of natural causes Tuesday at a health care facility in Cool Springs outside of Nashville.

O'Dell wrote the 1973 Grammy-winning Best Country Song "Behind Closed Doors" for Charlie Rich and the 1984 Grammy-nominated Song of the Year "Mama He's Crazy" for The Judds. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1996.