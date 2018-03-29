Maybe tomorrow? A look at some Canadian series due for a comeback

TORONTO — Television's reboot resurgence continues unabated with an animated take on the Canadian comedy "Corner Gas" about to join the recent return of "Roseanne," while upcoming reboots of "Murphy Brown," "Magnum P.I.," "Cagney & Lacey" and "Charmed" wait in the wings.

And it's no wonder there's a plethora of returning faves — viewer appetite for refreshed hits has proven strong with successful returns including "Will & Grace," "Fuller House," "Twin Peaks" and "The X-Files."

Canadians can also look forward to a reboot of "ReBoot," a Canadian computer-animated classic from the '90s, that will be titled "ReBoot: The Guardian Code" in its new incarnation.

But there are many more Canadian classics that command wistful memories, even decades after leaving the dial.

Here's a look at some other Canadian series that might be ripe for a reset:

"Slings and Arrows" — Fans of this star-studded comedy series have been calling for a reboot for years, and its creators have done nothing but stoke the flames with assurances that a script is in the works. Given how many of its regulars went on to forge stellar film and television careers, a true reunion would be a remarkable coup. Its regulars included Paul Gross, Sarah Polley, Rachel McAdams, Mark McKinney, Don McKellar and Colm Feore.

"King of Kensington" — A life-sized statue of late star Al Waxman stands tall in the downtown Toronto neighbourhood where this '70s CBC-TV hit was set. He'd be tough to recast, so perhaps a sequel featuring a new generation of Kensington pals is in order? Cameos from past guest stars, however, would be more than welcome — they include a young Mike Myers and Eugene Levy.

"Ready or Not" — This Canadian teen series portrayed the coming-of-age angst of two very different girls — one a drummer with three older brothers who often clashed with her family's traditional Italian Catholic background, the other an imaginative only child raised by hippie parents and eager to grow up fast. The slyly subversive storylines were ahead of their time, but they may be just right for the debates about gender and identity politics of today.

"The Littlest Hobo" — Few Canadian series engender as much drippy fondness and mushy sentiments as this '80s series about a homeless German shepherd that roams the country, looking for people to save and criminals to catch. Whatever form it takes, any restart would have to include the indelible theme song "Maybe Tomorrow" and its evocative lyrics, "Maybe tomorrow, I'll want to settle down, Until tomorrow, I'll just keep moving on."