New York edition of Harry Potter exhibit adds new touches
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — An upcoming Harry Potter retrospective in New York will add a few touches to the record-breaking exhibit at the British Library in London.
The New-York Historical Society told The Associated Press on Thursday that "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" will include illustrations by Brian Selznick to appear later this year for American reissues of the Potter novels. Selznick is known for novels including "Wonderstruck" and "The Invention of Hugo Cabret." The exhibit also will feature Mary GrandPre's drawings for the original U.S. releases and models and costumes from the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
The British Library has said the Potter retrospective was its most popular ever. The New York exhibition opens Oct. 5. Tickets go on sale April 26.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
Most Popular
-
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget