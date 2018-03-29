Entertainment

Ready Player One a little too long in running time, but not short on fun: Crouse

Richard Crouse also reviews the darkly humorous Mary Goes Round and the documentaries The China Hustle and Maker of Monsters: The Extraordinary Life of Beau Dick.

READY PLAYER ONE 3 stars

Steven Spielberg directs Ready Player One, the story of a team of gamers vying to find Easter Eggs in a virtual reality world. Whoever wins will inherit a fortune.

Spielberg dives deep into the VR world, intoxicated by the endless possibilities of mixing-and-matching pop culture iconography with an adventure story.

The film is fun for a while but it’s a little too long for a story that can be boiled down to the notion that we should spend more time in the real world.

MARY GOES ROUND 3 stars

Mary Goes Round sees a substance abuse counsellor battle her own addiction and reconcile with her estranged family.

With some dark humour and several poignant moments Mary Goes Round features characters dealing with shame and addiction but mostly, humanity.

What Mary Goes Round does well is build characters we want to root for.

The sentimental end to a story that begins with a harder edge satisfies nonetheless through strong direction and nice character work.

THE CHINA HUSTLE 4 stars

The China Hustle is a documentary about financial malfeasance and the greed that fuels boom-or-bust banking trends.

The China Hustle isn’t so much a lesson in economics as it is a film about due diligence and common sense.

You don’t need to be a trader to understand the movie’s message that there’s no such thing as free money.

MAKER OF MONSTERS: THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF BEAU DICK 4 stars

Maker Of Monsters: The Extraordinary Life Of Beau Dick is a doc about the extraordinary life of Indigenous master artist and activist Beau Dick.

The film takes pains to emphasize the man behind the art and social action.

It’s a loving look at the legacy of a charismatic presence whose concern for his people’s culture and the environment was genuine and wide ranging.

