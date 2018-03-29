WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended March 25th.

FICTION

1. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

3. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

4. "Mother Bruce" by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)

5. "The Punishment She Deserves" by Elizabeth George (Viking)

6. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

7. "God Gave Us Easter" by Lisa Tawn Bergren (Waterbrook)

8. "Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure" by James Dean (HarperTorch)

9. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

10. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION

1. "Secret Empires" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

5. "Pretty Mess" by Erika Jayne (Gallery)

6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

7. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

8. "There is More" by Brian Houston (WaterBrook)

9. "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi" by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)

10. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Punishment She Deserves" by Elizabeth George (Viking)

2. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "Covert Game" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

4. "The Bishop's Pawn" by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

5. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

6. "With This Man" by Jodi Ellen Malpas (Forever)

7. "Neverwhere" by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)

8. "The Escape Artist" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

10. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" by Twiss/Keller (Chronicle Books)

2. "Secret Empires" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

3. "Never Split the Difference" by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz (HarperCollins)

4. "Darkest Hour" by Anthony McCarten (HarperCollins)

5. "Glow 15" by Naomi Whittel (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

7. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. "Pretty Mess" by Erika Jayne (Gallery)

10. "The Crusades" by Thomas Asbridge (HarperCollins)