Weike Wang's 'Chemistry' wins $25,000 PEN/Hemingway Award
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A novel about a young scientist's personal and professional journey has won a $25,000 prize for debut fiction.
Weike (WHY-key) Wang's "Chemistry" is this year's recipient of the PEN/Hemingway Award, PEN America told The Associated Press on Thursday. Ernest Hemingway's grandson, Sean Hemingway, will present the award to Wang next month during a ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. She will also have a month-long stay at an artist's retreat in Wyoming and a residency with the creative writing program at the University of Idaho. Previous winners of the Hemingway prize include Jhumpa Lahiri (JHOOM-paah L-hee-ree), Ha Jin and Marilynne Robinson.
Wang is a Harvard University graduate who has a doctorate in public health. Earlier this month, she received a $50,000 Whiting Award, given to promising new authors.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
Most Popular
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo