Instruments stolen from E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren
A
A
Share via Email
Dallas police are looking for the person who stole several guitars from Nils Lofgren, the longtime guitarist with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.
Investigators say somebody broke into Lofgren's van, which had been parked outside a Holiday Inn, between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Four guitars and a harp which Lofgren was set to use during a concert Friday night in Dallas were stolen.
In a tweet, Lofgren said he was "devastated by this robbery."
Lofgren said he would go forward with his concert and planned on "taking the roof off." He was able to rent or borrow equipment for the show.
Police say detectives have been assigned to investigate and are working to gather any video evidence related to the case.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
Most Popular
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm
-
-
Halifax bank worker charged with depositing client's money into her own account