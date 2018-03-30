'Resistance,' 'The Pilot's Wife' author Anita Shreve dies
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK —
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf said Shreve died Thursday at her home in New Hampshire. She was 71 and had been battling cancer.
Shreve was known for such fiction as "Resistance" and "The Pilot's Wife." Both works were made into movies.
Her final book, "The Stars Are Fire," came out last year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo