Stargazing: Ludacris is down with the clown, Bieber kicks it, and Stranger Things stars act up

It’s not like Ludacris had standards for his musical collaborators in the past: he’d show up for a good time and presumably a paycheque whether it was with Justin Bieber, R. Kelly or Floyd Mayweather. But any rapper who has dodged prison or other misfortune for long enough finds he no longer has a taste for danger and whoops, that’s just when you find yourself rapping at centre court alongside Ronald McDonald. If his next rhyme is about the virtues of gardening or Gold Bond medicated powder, well, it’s just that time for him.

Sometimes you have to be a defender, and the final score this week was one Justin Bieber could live with: Goals scored, 0; Groins crushed by incoming soccer ball, 0. (Backgrid photo)

Naturally, the 40th birthday party of Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline reminds us of the movie This is 40: quite funny, in a sad way, but it felt far too long. (Backgrid)

As both a woman and an actress, Taraji P. Henson is an old hand at Pretending the Guys Are Hilarious. With Lyriq Bent and Tyler Perry, she didn’t snap until the tenth hour. (Getty Images)

An angry William Lee Golden, right, prepares to speak his mind after finally learning from the other Oak Ridge Boys that he’s the only one who isn’t a narc. (Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour take the stage together and, well, can you guess which Stranger Things star quietly anticipates a long career in the public eye, and which one knows this is probably as good as it’s going to get? (Getty Images)