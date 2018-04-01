Tabloids: Angelina Jolie’s affair wasn’t just dirty, it was messy

STAR

Cover: The tawdry details of Angelina Jolie’s alleged naughty nooky aren’t hot as in fresh — it happened in 2009, while she was filming Salt — but they’re hot as in “implied advanced depravity.” The housekeeper at Jolie’s hotel said the star got several late-night visits from her dialect tutor, who seems to have moved her diphthongs around in shocking fashion: “the bed was covered with black rubber sheets and there were sex toys on it,” she said. As with anything connected to Salt, I’m glad I didn’t have to see that.

Acted out: Prince Harry is ruffling feathers by inviting his ex, Cressida Bonas, to the wedding. She reportedly called things off in 2014 when it became clear that she would have to give up the acting career that eventually gave us ... er, Tulip Fever and The Bye-Bye Man. This strikes me as a decision Meghan Markle would love to discuss with her at the wedding, while barely suppressing her laughter.

OK!

Cover: Carrie Underwood’s retired-NHLer hubby Mike Fisher suddenly rediscovered his passion for the game right around the time she took a bad fall and discovered she was pregnant with their second child. “Carrie told him, ‘it’s me or hockey,’ ” said a source — bad timing, as many Canadians know, because his club the Predators are having a great year, and she’s having a terrible one, what with the falling down and husband walking out and the crying all the time.

Lack the knack: A big spread on hidden talents of the stars includes ... well, nothing that requires rubber sheets, thank God, but it does define talent pretty generous: Pierce Brosnan can eat fire but hurts himself, and Susan Sarandon plays ping pong but says she’s “just not very good.”

US