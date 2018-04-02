Apollo crowd cheers for Coates' 'Between the World And Me'

NEW YORK — An Apollo Theater audience has cheered and cheered for Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the readers of "Between the World and Me."

A staged recital of Coates' prize-winning book debuted Monday night at the famed Apollo in New York City, with a second performance to follow Tuesday.

The eight scheduled readers Monday included Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett, the rappers Common and Black Thought and Emmy-winning "Scandal" actor Joe Morton.

Coates appeared unannounced at the end of the 100-minute show, which was backed by a three-piece jazz combo.