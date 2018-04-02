'Other People's Houses' offers view from the carpool minivan
"Other People's Houses" (Berkley), by Abbi Waxman
Frances Bloom can jam seven children into a minivan designed for six with no problem. Her daily carpooling duty tethers her
Abbi Waxman's "Other People's Houses" follows the four families impacted by Anne's fling. Rumors and suspicions ooze through the upper middle-class Los Angeles
Large swaths of the read take place in Frances' head. She possesses a hilarious inner dialogue and listening in on her decision process as to which chicken to purchase for dinner proves relatable and entertaining. When we're not loitering in Frances' psyche, we're privy to other characters' thoughts. The omniscient narration at times borders on feeling overdone (at one point we're even in the head of a cashier), but avoids discombobulating territory.
Settings provide their own comedic flair to the hubbub. The drama unfolds in front yards, around kitchen tables and in the cheering section of dreaded youth soccer games.
Waxman's take on the drudgery of parenting is fantastic. Anyone who has ever unintentionally memorized an episode of "Dora the Explorer" or attempted to awaken a sleeping teenager will find comradery with the comically flawed folks residing in "Other People's Houses."
