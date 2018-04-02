Ted Nugent: Florida school shooting survivor 'brainwashed'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Rocker Ted Nugent says a Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor who's become an outspoken advocate for gun safety is "so brainwashed" he probably can't be fixed.
Nugent says high school student David Hogg and his classmates are "not very educated" and "wouldn't know an AR-15 from a pterodactyl."
The longtime member of the National Rifle Association's board of directors spoke Monday on the "Curtis and Cosby" show on New York's WABC Radio, continuing a tirade against the students.
Parkland students say Nugent hasn't seen "the tears" they've shed and want an apology.
Nugent defended Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked Hogg online and lost advertisers. Nugent says Ingraham is "great."
Ingraham later apologized.
Hogg says it's "time to love thy
Hogg and other student activists haven't responded on Twitter to Nugent's latest comments.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo