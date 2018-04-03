Entertainment

Cardi B to co-host 'Tonight Show' alongside Jimmy Fallon

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Cardi B isn‚Äôt just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on ‚ÄúThe Tonight Show‚Äù, she‚Äôll also be asking questions. The hip-hop will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, interviewing guests in addition to promoting her debut album, ‚ÄúInvasion of Privacy.‚Äù (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Cardi B arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York. Cardi B isn‚Äôt just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on ‚ÄúThe Tonight Show‚Äù, she‚Äôll also be asking questions. The hip-hop will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon, interviewing guests in addition to promoting her debut album, ‚ÄúInvasion of Privacy.‚Äù (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Cardi B isn't just going to sing during her upcoming appearance on "The Tonight Show" — she'll also be asking questions.

The hip-hop star will co-host the April 9 show with Jimmy Fallon. Cardi B is set to perform and promote her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."

It will be Cardi B's third appearance on the late-night show. Other guests for Monday's show have not yet been announced.

The co-hosting gig will follow Cardi B's stint as the musical guest on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," which will be hosted by Chadwick Boseman.

Cardi B received two Grammy nominations for her breakthrough single, "Bodak Yellow."

"Invasion of Privacy" is set to be released Friday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular