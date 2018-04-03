Demi Lovato ends US tour in seductive kiss with Kehlani
NEWARK, N.J. — Demi Lovato ended the U.S. leg of her "Tell Me You Love Me" tour in a seductive kiss with her opening act Kehlani.
Kehlani sneaked on stage in Newark on Monday night and grabbed Lovato, and the two shared a kiss. Lovato then pushed Kehlani down on a bed on stage.
Lovato wrote on Instagram that it was "an incredible fun sexy crazy night."
Kehlani posted that Lovato's dancers put her up to it. She wrote it was a dream getting to do the tour.
