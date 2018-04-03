Dierks Bentley wants to celebrate women at ACMs

NASHVILLE — Country star Dierks Bentley hopes that his new single reminds people that he's not always singing about being drunk on a plane or being a beach bum looking for a rebound.

Bentley's new song, "Woman, Amen" is a rousing, drum-driven celebration of the kind of women that aren't typically profiled in country songs.

He's using the song to highlight exceptional women who deserve recognition during a performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, airing on CBS.