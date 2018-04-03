Review: Sloane Crosley releases next book of essays
A
A
Share via Email
"Look Alive Out There: Essays" (MCD/FSG), by Sloane Crosley
Established writer and
"Look Alive Out There" is a book about accepting whatever life may throw your way. Through personal anecdotes, Crosley invites readers to first laugh at her extenuating circumstances and then join her as the crazy, unimaginable details unfold. We trudge through the tales of an obnoxious teenage
Although the book is peppered with a variety of essay lengths and topics, one thing remains true: Crosley's voice is original, sophisticated and full of
"Look Alive Out There" is a delightful collection of hilarious essays that manage, in some cases, to point to relatable life lessons. It's equally smart, creative and hilarious. Crosley teaches readers not to sweat the small stuff in life. Hold things loosely, crash the shiva, be true to yourself and laugh accordingly.
___
Online:
https://www.sloanecrosley.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo