Tributes for Madikizela-Mandela at Commonwealth Games
GOLD COAST, Australia — A simple but heartfelt condolence book will mark the death of anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at the athletes village of the Commonwealth Games.
Madikizela-Mandela died in South Africa late Monday night, aged 81.
A spokeswoman for Team South Africa chef de mission Ezera Tshabangu invited all athletes, not just South Africans, to show their respects by signing the book.
In an official a tweet sent out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Team SouthAfrica posted "Hamba Kathleen Mam' Winnie Mandela, the mother of our nation. May her soul RIP. Condolences to her close family and friends".
Madikizela-Mandela, who was married for 37 years to anti-apartheid campaigner and lawyer Nelson Mandela, had been in and out of hospital battling a kidney infection since January.
She was elected to Parliament during the country's first democratic elections in 1994 and became a controversial figure in later life.
Madikizela-Mandela will be
