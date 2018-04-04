HBO's Paterno finds a heroine amid ugliness in Big Football: Schneller

The Show: Paterno (HBO)

The Moment: If it’s my kids …

At Penn State University, football is a cult, and head coach Joe Paterno (Al Pacino) is its god. But his former assistant coach has been accused of molesting boys. Around his dining table, his adult children grill him about what he knew, when.

Paterno says he first heard about the abuse on a Saturday, but waited until Monday to inform the university. His daughter Mary Kay (Annie Parisse) is appalled. “You hear about someone diddling my kids, don’t wait the weekend,” she says. “What did the kid say happened?”

Paterno didn’t talk to the boy. No one did.

Mary Kay is visibly chilled. “So did you ask about the kid and they just never followed up?” she asks.

Paterno tunes her out. “What are we doing here?” he asks the others.

Mary Kay is pleading now. ““Did you ask?” she repeats. “Did you ask?”

Director Barry Levinson has sliced out a narrow time frame to encompass the astonishing downfall of one of the winningest coaches in college football history. But for a few flashbacks, we stick to the week the news broke, and we watch with increasing horror how powerful men in a spectacularly lucrative field close ranks to protect their assets.

Levinson doesn’t flinch from showing the ugliness of the student body’s reaction either: many chose to support their coach instead of the victims. As a TV commentator says, “This has football written all over it.”