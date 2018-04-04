Nielsen says 15.2 million watch second 'Roseanne'
NEW YORK — The audience for the second week of ABC's "Roseanne" reboot was down, but not by much. The Nielsen company said that 15.2 million people watched the show on Tuesday night.
That's off 16
It has to be heartening to ABC that so many people who sampled the sitcom stuck with it. The audience is roughly triple what ABC drew for "The Middle" when it aired in the same time slot a year ago.
President Donald Trump has taken some credit for its popularity because Roseanne Barr's character supports him in the show.
