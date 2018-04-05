Allure actress drawn to movies with potential to help people

Julia Sarah Stone may be the longest-serving “rising star” in Canada’s history.

After all, the Vancouver-born actress has repeatedly been adorned that epithet ever since she debuted as a preteen fixated on the titular music legend in 2011’s indie hit The Year Dolly Parton Was My Mom.

In fact, one could surely forgive if the 20-year-old were to pick more mainstream movies that might lift her to the next level of stardom, but Stone has more altruistic intentions with her career — as evidenced by her latest movie.

“It has the potential to help a lot of people,” admitted Stone in Toronto of the low-budget Canadian film Allure. “It’s about this kind of relationship that’s very difficult to get out of and this kind of emotional and psychological manipulation is sometimes really difficult to spot and brings to light a lot of issues that often go underground.”

The cinematic relationship in question revolves around a docile teenager (Stone) that becomes entranced by the escape offered in a mysterious house cleaner (played by Evan Rachel Wood of HBO’s Westworld). However, soon the seemingly innocuous friendship turns predatory and the young teen finds herself manipulated and psychologically abused by her custodial companion.

“Part of what hits so hard about the story is it's told through the eyes of this naïve character who is really just looking for any kind of attention (and) that ends up being very dangerous for her,” said Stone, also known for such acclaimed films as Weirdos and Wet Bum. “(The movie) gives a very compassionate eye to people who feel trapped and don’t necessarily know how to get out of it.”

A daring role for Stone, the movie will certainly only serve to raise the actress’s profile even more. In fact, with the Canadian drama also opening in the U.S. this month, Hollywood may even finally come calling for Canada’s “rising star.” Whether she answers the call, however, is another question.