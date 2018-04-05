Amber Heard says meeting Syria refugees left indelible mark
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AMMAN, Jordan — Actress Amber Heard says encounters with Syrian refugees and foreign medical volunteers helping the displaced have left an "an indelible mark on my soul."
Heard, 31, spent a week in Jordan as part of a delegation of the Syrian American Medical Society, visiting the kingdom's largest camp for Syrian refugees and rehabilitation
Heard told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday she was moved by the "resilience and spirit of everyone involved" and that she was "reminded of the beautiful side of human nature."
Some 5.5 million Syrians have fled their homeland since 2011, most of them settling in
Heard appears in the upcoming superhero film "Aquaman," playing a warrior in the undersea nation of Atlantis.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo