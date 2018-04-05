Corus Entertainment reports $40M second-quarter profit, beats expectations
TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $40 million, up from nearly $24.9 million a year ago.
The television and radio broadcaster says the profit amounted to 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of 12 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $369.5 million, up from $368.2 million.
On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 20 cents per share, up from 13 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 11 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
Corus owns radio stations as well as conventional and specialty television services across the country including Global Television.
