Lou Diamond Phillips pleads guilty to drunk driving in Texas
A
A
SINTON, Texas — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips has been banned from drinking alcohol for two years after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in Texas.
Phillips was also sentenced to two years of probation during a court appearance Wednesday near Corpus Christi, where he grew up. Phillips must abide by other conditions, such as completing a DWI education program.
Police said an officer suspected the 56-year-old Phillips had been drinking when he stopped to ask the officer for directions.
He later apologized for his actions, saying "it will never happen again."
