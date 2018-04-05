MTV reboots 'Jersey Shore' with most of the original cast

NEW YORK — It's time for a whole new cycle of gym, tanning and laundry — the crew from "Jersey Shore" is rebooting Thursday.

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" will feature original cast members Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. (But Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola won't be there.) The original series, which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012, followed the adventures of the group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.