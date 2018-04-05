PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 4/1/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Red Alert" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown)

2. "The Disappeared" by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Accidental Heroes" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

5. "To Die but Once" by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

6. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

7. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

8. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

9. "The Rising Sea" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "The Punishment She Deserves" by Elizabeth George (Viking)

11. "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff" by Sean Penn (Atria)

12. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

13. "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

14. "The Bishop's Pawn" by Steve Berry (Minotaur)

15. "Alternate Side" by Anna Quindlan (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

2. "Embraced" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

3. "Secret Empires" by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

4. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

5. "This Is Me" by Chrissy Metz (Dey Street)

6. "Dear Madam President" by Jennifer Palmieri (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "World of Warcraft Chronicle, Vol. 3" (Dark Horse)

8. "Am I There Yet?" by Mari Andrew (Clarkson Potter)

9. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

10. "Giada's Italy" by Giada De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter)

11. "Tiger Woods" by Benedict/Keteylan (Simon & Schuster)

12. "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi" by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)

13. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

14. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

15. "Faith" by Jimmy Carter (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "All by Myself, Alone" by Mary Higgins Clark (Pocket)

3. "White Lace and Promises" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

4. "Twice Bitten" by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

5. "The Stalking Death" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. "16th Seduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Vision)

7. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Vision)

8. "The Whispering Room" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

9. "Pitchfork Pass" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "Hero's Return" by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

11. "Proof of Life" by J.A. Jance (William Morrow)

12. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. "No Safe Secret" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

14. "Ruthless" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

15. "Red Sparrow" (movie tie-in) by Jason Matthews (Scribner)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "End Game" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

3. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. "Ready Player One" (movie tie-in) by Ernest Cline (Broadway Books)

5. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

6. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

7. "The Read-Aloud Family" by Sarah Mackenzie (Zondervan))

8. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. "Call Me by Your Name" (movie tie-in) by Andre' Aciman (Picador)

10. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (Norton)

11. "Fantomorphia" by Kerby Rosanes (Plume)

12. "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

13. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Magpie Murders" by Anthony Horowitz (HarperPerennial)