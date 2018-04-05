Review: Faustina Masigat shows she's a singular voice
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Faustina Masigat, "Faustina Masigat" (Mama Bird)
Faustina Masigat leans in on her debut album. The Oregon songwriter's breathy alto sometimes drops to a near whisper, and she's so close to the microphone that P's pop; T's too. Forte is not her forte.
Listeners will lean in, too, for a concise 11-song set that connects because it's refreshingly free of fluff. Masigat performs with a bargain-bin guitar, and her austere approach extends to the arrangements, which makes every ornamentation that much more powerful. Support comes primarily from The Minus 5's Tucker Jackson, who provides washes of pedal steel that enhance the beauty of the music.
The songs are duets with the second voice absent — three tunes start with "you" and two with "I." The missing partner provides inspiration for the material as Masigat sings about heartbreak and healing, honesty and deceit, cold baths and cold apartments.
At times the music recalls Joan Shelley, Kat Edmondson or Margo Price, but Masigat is a singular voice. The title of the final song is "Words Left to Say." She's just getting started.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Spielberg's skill in listening is what sets him apart
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo